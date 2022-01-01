Go
Main pic

Sweetpea's Table

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4646 Hwy 305

Olive Branch, MS 38654

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4646 Hwy 305, Olive Branch MS 38654

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Flava Shack Seafood

No reviews yet

Follow us on Instagram
@flavashackseafood

Olive Branch Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative. But With Pizzas!

SideStreet Burgers

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative.

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sweetpea's Table

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston