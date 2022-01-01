Go
Toast

Sweets & Cortaditos - Belleville

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

138 Washington Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1558 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

138 Washington Ave

Belleville NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

500 Cortlandt Street

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen

No reviews yet

ORDER ONLINE and enjoy!

Shawn's Crazy Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Essence

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston