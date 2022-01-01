Sweet Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM
3146 Mission Blvd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3146 Mission Blvd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Coaster Saloon
Something for everyone on this menu including our signature Texas style BBQ smoked low and slow over oak for 12-16
hours. Healthful options including entrée-sized salads and bowls loaded with grains, fresh veggies, hearty protiens, burgers, sandwiches and comfort food sides.
Draft Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Dippin Dots
Come in and enjoy!
Beach Treats
Come in and enjoy!