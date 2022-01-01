Go
Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt

Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt is a family owned and operated business located in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront next to the San Diego Convention Center and across the pedestrian bridge steps away from the Gaslamp and Petco Park. Sweet Things features premium frozen yogurt with a wide selection of flavors and toppings, and also offers creative ice cream, smoothies, shakes, parfaits, and acai bowls.

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

1 Park Boulevard, #102 • $$

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl$12.99
Organic Sambazon Acai topped with organic hemp granola, & freshly sliced bananas--add your favorite additional toppings
PB & Chocolate$13.99
Organic Sambazon Acai topped with organic hemp granola, bananas, organic peanut butter, & chocolate sauce
Wake Up Call$9.99
Almond milk, two shots of espresso, bananas, almond butter, & cacao
Just the Whip
DOLE mango or pineapple whip in a cup
Frozen Yogurt$6.99
Your choice of up to 2 flavors and 3 toppings in small, medium, or large sizes!
Greek Yogurt Parfait$9.99
Greek yogurt, almond granola, honey, strawberries, and blueberries
Classic Berry$12.99
Organic Sambazon Acai topped with organic hemp granola, banana, blueberries & strawberries
Cookie Dough$8.99
Creamy vanilla, cake batter, cookie dough, & whipped cream
DOLE Whip Freeze$9.99
Pineapple juice, DOLE pineapple whip, & pineapple, blended into a frozen drink

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Park Boulevard, #102

San Diego CA

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
