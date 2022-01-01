Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt is a family owned and operated business located in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront next to the San Diego Convention Center and across the pedestrian bridge steps away from the Gaslamp and Petco Park. Sweet Things features premium frozen yogurt with a wide selection of flavors and toppings, and also offers creative ice cream, smoothies, shakes, parfaits, and acai bowls.



1 Park Boulevard, #102 • $$