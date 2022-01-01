Go
Toast

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

SweetWater Taproom with 24 beers on draft, a full kitchen, killer patio and tours of the brewery

195 Ottley Drive Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat Locker Burger$14.00
Double patty burger with grilled onion, bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served with fries
Brussels$8.00
lightly fried brussels tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Turkey Club$15.00
Boar's Head turkey, bacon, basil, aioli, avocado, butter lettuce, and heirloom tomatoes on sourdough bread
Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, roasted corn, and vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Tenders soaked in seasoned buttermilk and fried crispy, served with house cut fries
Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, and spicy Cajun aioli
Fried Pickles and Jalapeños$8.00
Mixed plate of fried pickles and jalapeños, served with kettle chips, and a side of ranch
Pretzel Nugz$9.00
Soft baked pretzel bites with garlic butter, and a side of 420 beer cheese for dipping
Wings$4.00
8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
See full menu

Location

195 Ottley Drive Northeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Carlyle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elleven45

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yumbii - Brookwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston