Sweetwaters at Landalls.

421 South Ave C

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains gluten)$6.79
Chips$1.75
Black Tea
Pepperoni Panini$6.79
Reuben$7.29
Full Cauliflower Crust Pizza$12.49
Portales Legacy$7.29
Our most popular item
Half Sandwich & Soup$7.29
Soup with Bread Bowl$7.29
Soda Meal Combo$2.90
Portales NM

Sunday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:59 pm
Roosevelt Brewing Company & Public House



In-house micro-brewed beer served with fresh, handmade, from-scratch beer-infused food.

