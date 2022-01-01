Go
Sweet Wheat

Bonjour! Come in and enjoy! Due to high demand, please call us at (310) 880-6323 to set up an online order and come straight to the cashiers for pick up, merci!

1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Popular Items

Chicken sandwich$11.00
Tradition baguettine, chicken breast, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, green salad, olive oil
Caprese sandwich$11.00
Tradition baguettine, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, pesto Ⓥ
Cannelé$2.00
Soft dough, rhum, vanilla
Ibérico sandwich$11.00
Tradition baguettine, prosciutto ham, manchego cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil
Baguette$4.00
French Tradition flour, filtered water, fresh yeast, sea salt
Croissant$3.75
Pâte feuilletée
Chouquettes$0.60
Pâte a choux, pearl sugar
Mini croissant$1.50
Pâte feuilletée
Parisien sandwich$10.00
Tradition baguettine, jambon de Paris, emmental cheese, salted butter
Mini pain au chocolat$1.50
Pâte feuilletée, chocolate
1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
