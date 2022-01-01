Sweetwoods Tropical Grill - 280 State St
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
280 State St, Garner IA 50438
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Legacy Grill - 619 Buddy Holly Place
No Reviews
619 Buddy Holly Place clear lake, IA 50428
View restaurant