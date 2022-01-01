SWeL Restaurant
Making cozy Shit We Like
3417 Evanston Ave N, #104
Location
3417 Evanston Ave N, #104
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lunar Foods
Come in and enjoy!
The Masonry
Thanks for the support! Please call us if you have any questions. 😘
galaxyrune.com/order
Best burgers, fries, shakes. And vegan to boot.
Dreamland Bar & Diner
Come in and enjoy!