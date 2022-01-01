Go
Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home.

Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach
and the future of Swell Willey’s.
We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

4 broadway • $$

Avg 5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Cups
Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.
Chocolate Dipped Peeps$3.50
Cross ~ Solid Chocolate$7.50
Easter Bunny Pop$3.50
Easter Oreo - milk chocolate$1.95
Turtles
Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.
EGG - small$8.95
EGG - medium$13.95
PB Foil Egg$1.95
Traveler Bunny Pop$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Parking

Location

4 broadway

Salisbury MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

