Swift's Attic

Food you’ve had, like you’ve never had before. Familiarly strange, strangely familiar.

TAPAS

315 Congress Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Caribbean Fingerling Potatoes$6.00
fingerling potatoes cooked with onions and Caribbean spices
Swift Kick in the Chicken$26.00
roasted airline chicken breast, truffle tahini sauce, truffle caviar, asparagus, fingerling potatoes, pickled mustard seed (gluten free)
Carrots Al Pastor$17.00
Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
finger lime nuoc cham,
pickled onions, crimini mushrooms, golden raisins, toasted almonds (vegan, gf)
Pad Thai$16.00
butternut squash & carrot noodles, tamarind peanut sauce, tempeh chorizo, trumpet mushroom, green onion, pea shoots (vegan, gluten free)
Broccoli Crunch Salad$14.00
steamed broccoli & kale, red cabbage, arugula, chile lime cashews, bacon, pomegranate, caramelized shallot Riesling vinaigrette (gluten free)
Lamb Meatballs$25.00
spicy ground lamb, feta, orzo horitaki, charred fennel, mint creme fraiche, saffron piquillo sauce, fennel fronds
Mash Ups$10.00
panko fried mashed potatoes,
chefs rotating selection of flavors & sauce
How we Roll$19.00
medium rare marinated sirloin, grilled scallion & kimchi rice sushi roll, red miso aioli, toasted panko, galbi sauce
Fungus Among Us$21.00
local wild mushroom risotto, white miso, mirepoix, sherry, crispy shallot, mushroom conserva
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

315 Congress Avenue

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
