Swift Pizza Co.

Swift Pizza Co. specializes in Custom and Signature Pizzas made with premium ingredients for Dine-In or Take-Away.

3223 East 7th St.

Popular Items

SM - Pepperoni Rex$23.00
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, double pepperoni
Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, kalamata olive, cherry tomato, red onion, feta, pepperoncini, greek dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
LG - Margherita$25.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, focaccia croutons
LG - Build Your Own$24.00
choose red, white, or bbq sauce
SM - Margherita$20.00
organic tomato sauce, sliced local tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil (vegetarian)
SM - Build Your Own$17.00
choose red, white, or bbq sauce
LG - Pepperoni Rex$28.00
organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, double pepperoni
Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
Side of Ranch$1.00
Location

3223 East 7th St.

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
