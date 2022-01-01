Go
A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub

219 Louisiana Ave

Popular Items

Roast Beef & Romesco$11.00
Tender Roast Beef, Romesco Sauce, Muenster, Pickles, Aioli, Telera
Sm Super Charged Caesar$6.50
Scotch Egg$9.00
Beer Cheese Dip$8.50
Melty Cheese, Pilsner, Garlic, and Herbs. Comes with warm Soft Pretzels.
Fresh Fries$3.00
Nowy Polish Boy$11.00
Smoked Beef Hot Link, Slow Smoked Pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ, Hand Cut Fries, Tangy Kraut n Cabbage Slaw, Chewy Roll
Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
Sweet potato tots are just like regular ones....but sweeter.....and orange....and more delicious. Comes with our Swig Sweet Tater Dipping Sauce.
Woah Fries$7.50
Our hand cut fries, topped with chorizo fundido, tomato, scallions, and crema.
NOTE: This DOES travel well.
Onion Rings$6.50
Breaded and Flash Fried. Comes with Ale Mustard.
Garlic Parm Fries$5.50
Location

Perrysburg OH

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
