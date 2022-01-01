Go
Swillburger

Open today 3:15 PM - 8:30 PM

No reviews yet

820 S Clinton Ave

Rochester, NY 14620

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

- Milkshake$6.50
One size fits all: 16oz // Level up with a mix-in
- Onion Rings$6.00
Sliced white onions fried to golden perfection. Pile of crisp, fried onions in a gingam boat. Vegan and gluten free
- Tater Tots$4.75
Crispy fried tater tots.
Single Beef Burger$7.75
Single Burger, NYS Beef, 7 Bridges Farm, Lima, NY // 1/4lb per patty // Di Paolo's bun
Single Impossible Burger$9.25
Single Impossible Burger - Impossible Burger // 3.5oz per patty // Di Paolo's bun // vegan
Single Big Veggie Burger$7.25
Single Veggie Burger - House veggie burger, beets, black beans, brown rice, and golden raisins // Di Paolo's bun // 1/4lb per patty // vegan
- French Fries$4.75
Fried to crispy perfection. Choose Plain or Cajun
- pesto tots - special tots - !contains walnuts!$5.75
tots//pesto//4 cheese italian blend//blistered grape tomatoes - gluten free and vegan optional
Double Beef Burger$10.75
Double Burger, NYS Beef, 7 Bridges Farm, Lima, NY // 1/4lb per patty // Di Paolo's bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
All hours

Sunday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:15 pm - 8:30 pm

Swillburger

