Swine Dining Omaha

Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.

BBQ

12120 W Dodge RD • $$

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Bread$2.25
A sweet cornbread topped with honey butter and cinnamon sugar.
Barnyard$65.99
Feed 4 - 5.
Comes with Full Slab of Ribs,
3 Meats of your choice,
3 Sides of your choice, and 5 Cornbread
Traditional Brisket$8.69
Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.
Potato Salad$2.75
Large Fry$3.25
Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.
Apple Crisp$2.75
An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.
1/2 Slab$14.49
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.
All In The Pool$7.59
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
Smoked Beans$2.75
Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.
Pulled Pork$7.59
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12120 W Dodge RD

Omaha NE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

