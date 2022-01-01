Go
At Swirlz Creamery, we keep things simple. We believe everything should be made with quality in mind. That's why we never buy our ice cream from wholesale; we take a day to a day and a half to make all of our bases in house from scratch. The San Gabriel Valley is our home, so we pay homage to our community by sourcing fresh local ingredients from some of the same markets we used to visit as kids. In our eyes, people come first. We're not in the ice cream business serving people; we're in the people business serving ice cream. Oh yeah, did we mention we also make pretty damn good ice cream too?

710 W Las Tunas Dr, STE 1

Spumoni
Pistachios + cherry + chocolate pocky + dark chocolate sauce.
Allergens: Tree nuts (pistachios), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Hazelnut Almond
Ferrero Rocher + Nutella + sliced almonds + chocolate wafer.
Allergens: Treenuts (almonds, hazelnuts), wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Strawberry Balsamic
Strawberries + strawberry wafer + Balsamic strawberry puree.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Triple Berry
Blueberries + blackberries + strawberries + strawberry wafers + condensed milk.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Blueberry Matcha
Matcha base + blueberries + original mochi + green tea pocky.
Allergens: wheat, soy. Big Swirl shown in photo.
Original Vanilla
Made in house from scratch + cured for 24 hours + chocolate wafers.
Allergen: Wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Peanut Butter
Peanut butter + peanuts + chocolate wafer.
Allergens: Peanuts, wheat. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
Watermelon Chamoy
Watermelon sorbet + chamoy + tajin
Cookies 'N Cream
Oreos + dark chocolate sauce + cookies ‘n cream pocky.
Allergens: Wheat, soy. Big swirl size displayed in photo.
San Gabriel CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
