SWITCH Food Hall

From coffee and pastries to burgers and pizza, the SWITCH Food Hall has something for everyone. Visit one of our 4 unique food "Stands" for a menu option that is sure to meet your breakfast or lunch cravings.

7725 West Reno Avenue

Popular Items

Creamy Tomato Soup
Classic Tomato Soup mixed with Cream & topped with Pesto & Croutons. Served with Garlic Bread.
Chili Cheese Coney$7.99
Homemade Chili & Cheese poured over All-Beef Nathan's Hotdog. Served with French Fries.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Puree, Vanilla Syrup & Milk blended with Ice and topped with Whipped Cream and Strawberry Sauce.
Donut Holes$2.00
Seven little Donut Holes sitting in a cup, choice between Powdered Sugar or Cinnamon Sugar.
Mocha Frappuccino
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Milk Chocolate, topped with Whipped Cream.
Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese topped with Pulled Pork served on Jalapeno Cornbread. Served with Potato Salad, Venue Salad, Caesar or Baked Beans.
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese [P]$9.21
Creamy American Macaroni & Cheese mixed with Seasoned Ground Beef & Roasted Tomatoes. Served with Garlic Bread & Choice of Salad.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$8.49
Country fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes & Buttery Corn with a Dinner Roll.
Cappuccino
Our House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk, topped with a Milk Foam Cap.
Chicken Tender Basket [P]$9.21
Four Crispy Chicken Tenders served with French Fries, Texas Toast & Gravy.
Location

7725 West Reno Avenue

Oklahoma City OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
