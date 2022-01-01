SWITCH Pop-Up Bar
RVA's first interactive pop-up cocktail bar, nestled in the heart of the Arts District.
13 W Broad Street
Location
13 W Broad Street
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
