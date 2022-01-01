Switch Restaurant & Bar
A cool neighborhood joint that tells the story of American comfort. We are a casual yet sophisticated place where you can enjoy unique signature cocktails and honest food cooked with integrity and soul.
2603 N. Central Ave
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
