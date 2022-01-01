Go
Switch Restaurant & Bar

A cool neighborhood joint that tells the story of American comfort. We are a casual yet sophisticated place where you can enjoy unique signature cocktails and honest food cooked with integrity and soul.

2603 N. Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cowboy Burger$16.00
Smokey bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, aioli, red onions.
Switch Burger$16.00
Canadian bacon, goat cheese, arugula, crispy onions, fig balsamic sauce.
Apricot BBQ Feta$15.00
Grilled chicken, apricot bbq sauce, spinach, feta, aioli, cilantro, red onion, ciabatta.
Jalisco Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, jalapeños, guacamole, chipotle, aioli, tomatoes, corn, jack cheese, ciabatta.
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.
Aioli, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Full Switch House$12.00
Arugula, greens, berries, praline pecans, parmesan, crispy onion strings, balsamic fig dressing.
Catfish Po'Boy$15.00
Catfish, house made tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, soft white roll your choice cornmeal crusted or blackened.
Very Berry Turkey$15.00
House roasted, hand carved turkey, fresh strawberries, provolone, red onion, greens, aioli, rasberry jam.
South Bound Dump Truck$15.00
Crispy fried chicken, onion jam, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, tabasco maple mayo, crispy onion, pretzel bun.
Chicken Bites$14.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken, house pickles, white BBQ sauce. Choose spicy Nashville hot or shallot habanero honey drizzle.
Location

2603 N. Central Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
