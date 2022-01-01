Go
Toast

Switchback Grille

Come in and enjoy!!

1149 Zion Park Blvd.

No reviews yet

Location

1149 Zion Park Blvd.

SPRINGDALE UT

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's Sports Grill

No reviews yet

All of our To Go menu items are listed here. Please note that some Jack's menu items are not available as take out.

Dulivia Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bit & Spur Restaurant & Saloon

No reviews yet

Eclectic fresh southwest food with great atmosphere and service

Bumbleberry Bakery

No reviews yet

Home of the famous Bumbleberry Pie - family owned and operated since 1972. Whether it's Bumbleberry Pie or any of our other assorted desserts, shakes, delicious coffee and espresso, ice cream, or homemade fudge, we are your one-stop-shop for treats and drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston