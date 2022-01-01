Go
Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

525 Jubilee St • $$

Avg 4.8 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Creamy, dreamy chocolate mousse made with Belgian chocolate, cream & mascarpone cheese
*Gluten Free
Drunken Apples & Swine$17.00
Local apples flambeed in bourbon, Stryker sausage and Gorgonzola cheese
Happy Pig 12"$17.50
local & naturally raised sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella & tomato sauce
Pepperoni 12"$15.50
local pepperoni, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
House Salad$9.50
local greens, seasonal vegetables & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free
Burst of Sun Salad$11.50
local greens, Gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, roasted sunflower seeds & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free
kids plain 10"$10.00
Just for kids- fresh mozzarella hand shredded and tomato sauce. This is a 10" pizza.
Ciabatta Roll$3.25
Pillow of heaven, freshly baked ciabatta roll from our wood oven. Served with olive & vinegar.
Blue moon$16.50
roasted portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions & Gorgonzola cheese
Marguerita Pizza 12"$13.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil and extra virgin olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

525 Jubilee St

Emmaus PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
