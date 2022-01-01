Go
Switchback Coffee Roasters

Excellent Coffee, For Everyone

330 N Institute St • $

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha$5.00
Matcha Latte$4.50
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Lightly toasted locally made bagel, egg, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and green chilies.
Latte$4.25
2 oz espresso in ~9 oz of milk.
Chai Latte$4.50
Cappuccino$3.50
2 oz of espresso with ~5 oz of milk. Our signature beverage.
Suggested Price $3$3.00
Avocado Toast$11.50
Avocado mash on local rustique, two sunny side up eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, honey sriracha, micro greens, plated in a house made herb sauce.
*Vegan Option* - Sub extra micro greens for eggs, sub plain sriracha for honey sriracha
Fifty Fifty Iced Coffee$4.25
Half Iced Coffee, Half Milk with a little brown sugar syrup making this a creamy, sweet coffee drink.
Iced Coffee$3.75
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
330 N Institute St

Colorado Springs CO

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
