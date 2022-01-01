Switchback Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
switchbacksmokehouse.com
26220 Hwy 74
Popular Items
Location
26220 Hwy 74
Kittredge CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Campfire Evergreen
Pizza on the Patio
NOW OPEN
11am - 7pm (or sold out) Tuesday-Sunday
Closed Monday
Beau Jo's Pizza
Looking for the best places to get pizza in Evergreen? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Evergreen pizza restaurant is a foothills-area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.
Maya's Cantina & Grill
We offer Take Out and Curbside delivery, please call or go online to order. Thank you for your continued support.
Java Groove
Come in and enjoy!