Switchyard Brewing Company

Located in beautiful downtown Bloomington, Indiana, we believe that business can and should be a catalyst for positive change within their community. We proudly hand-make craft beer and seltzer, and are proudly a tip-free taproom since August 2021. #ShareOurCraft

PIZZA

419 N Walnut St • $

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Elm Heights
Red sauce, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, roasted mushrooms and black olives.
Bada Bing Caesar$8.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, parmesan, peppery asiago, Romano. Comes with Caesar dressing.
CYO 14"$15.00
A 14" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
Breadsticks$7.00
Eight warm brewhouse sticks topped with an Italian romano seasoning and garlic-infused olive oil from Olive Leaf, a Bloomington independent business.
Dunn
Red sauce, mozzarella, brewhouse seasoning
Kirkwood
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, brewhouse seasoning
CYO 16"$20.00
A 16" pizza made by YOU! Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings exactly how you like it.
Blue Ridge
Roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, hickory smoked bacon, red onion topped with arugula and a balsamic reduction drizzle.
House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, black olive, bell peppers, red onion, aged mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
Princess
Red sauce, goat cheese, rosemary, roasted onion, green pepper, Smoking Goose Sausage, hot honey drizzle.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

419 N Walnut St

Bloomington IN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
