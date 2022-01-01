Switchyard Brewing Company
Located in beautiful downtown Bloomington, Indiana, we believe that business can and should be a catalyst for positive change within their community. We proudly hand-make craft beer and seltzer, and are proudly a tip-free taproom since August 2021. #ShareOurCraft
PIZZA
419 N Walnut St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
419 N Walnut St
Bloomington IN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
