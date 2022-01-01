Go
Real food. Real fast. Feel good. Welcome to the future of fast food! 100% grass-fed beef burgers, plant-based burgers, and house-cut spudz.

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

1259 1st St SE • $$

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Jalapeño (Limited Time Only!)$9.50
Comes with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, griddled onions, arugula, and signature sauce on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.
Classic Cheeseburger$6.50
Comes with ketchup, mustard, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.
The Stack$7.25
(Formerly the 'Swizz Stack') Comes with house aioli, shallots, arugula, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Comes with signature sauce, shredded lettuce, and crisp pickles on a griddled potato bun. Features our hand-breaded crispy chicken and signature seasoning.
Golden Spudz$3.15
Our signature french fries, fried until crispy and golden.
Spudz Ultimate Fry Sauce$0.50
The ultimate fry sauce for your all your dipping needs.
Signature Cheeseburger$6.50
Comes with signature sauce, crisp pickles, and griddled onions on a griddled potato bun. Served medium.
1259 1st St SE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
