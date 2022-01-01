Go
Swoon Kitchenbar

Come on in and enjoy!

340 Warren Street • $$$

Avg 3.9 (739 reviews)

Popular Items

The Standard Burger$15.95
Add Whatever Makes You Smile
Shoestring Fries$7.95
Served with Spicy Aoili
Kale Salad$13.95
Tuscan Kale, apple, radish, sunflower seed granola, tahini yogurt
Panna Cotta$12.95
Dark Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Chewy Brownie Center, Crumble
Salmon$30.95
Pan Roasted Salmon, snap peas, pea shoots, radish, ginger cilantro broth
Beet Salad$12.95
Roasted Beets, walnuts, dried olives, kale, ricotta, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Health Margarita$13.00
Lets Get Healthy!
A Swoon Favorite - Tequila, Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice, Triple Sec and Lime
Risotto$26.95
Skirt Steak$35.95
Our Classic Spiced Rubber Skirt Steak, potato puree, grilled onions and a red wine sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese$26.95
Our Housemade Pappardelle Noodles, smothered in Kinderhook Farm Beef Bolognese Sauce
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

340 Warren Street

Hudson NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
