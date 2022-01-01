Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cleveland
  • /
  • Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD

Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD

The Sword and Shield is a student run restaurant and catering service located with-in Normandy High School. For more information on the program or the services we provide please contact Chef Iann Johnson or Chef Christie Gibbons at the above number or SwordandShield@parmacityschools.org.
Thanks supporting our students and program!

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Flour tortilla with grilled marinated chicken and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with fresh pico de gallo, sour cream and house-fried tortilla chips.
Mac and Cheese Bites$5.00
Served with house-made Buttermilk Ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$8.50
Grilled marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, bacon and ranch on thick cut brioche cooked panini style. Served with a side of House-made Buttermilk Ranch.
Boneless Wings$5.00
Available plain, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan. 8 in an order.
Frosted Cinnamon Buns$2.50
Cauliflower Wings$5.00
Available in plain, Sweet BBQ, Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan.
Sword Burger$7.50
Grilled all beef patty on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion. Served w/ chips, pickle spear and mayo.
Oreo Shake$3.50
See full menu

Location

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd

Parma OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:15 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Bucks

No reviews yet

Happy Hour Every Hour!

Eddies Pizzeria Cerino

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rosa's Pizza

No reviews yet

We provide delicious homemade cuisine. Our homemade sausage and meatballs are unsurpassed by anyone else. We deliver, accept credit card and cater too. Check out our website for menus and coupons

The Inn Between Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston