Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
The Sword and Shield is a student run restaurant and catering service located with-in Normandy High School. For more information on the program or the services we provide please contact Chef Iann Johnson or Chef Christie Gibbons at the above number or SwordandShield@parmacityschools.org.
Thanks supporting our students and program!
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd
Location
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd
Parma OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:15 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
