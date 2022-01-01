Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cortez
  • /
  • Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar

Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar

Come visit us at the Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar!!!! Awesome Food and Beautiful View of Sarasota Bay!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4628 119th St W • $

Avg 4.6 (4562 reviews)

Popular Items

Mahi Sandwich$20.00
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4628 119th St W

Cortez FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beach House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked Cantina

No reviews yet

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex, plus your favorite American classics, served at the beach on Anna Maria Island. Full liquor bar, live music, full parking and the best Margaritas in town await you! Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday.

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston