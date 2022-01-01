Go
Toast

Swyft

Order online or call 860 592 0404

3 Maple Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rosso TO-GO$17.00
San Marzano, garlic, stracciatella, oregano, honey, sourdough breadcrumbs
Cheese Pizza TO-GO$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella
Tiger King TO-GO$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, calabrian chili oil, pecorino
Salad of Farm Lettuces TO-GO$15.00
Fresh baby lettuce from Earth's Palate Farm, shaved radish, pea tendrils, with olive oil & aged vinegar
Swyft Smash Burger TO-GO$19.00
two 4oz patties, pickles, onion, aoli, tomme cheese & old school fries
Not Easy Being Green$21.00
broccolini puree, confit garlic, crispy prosciutto, housemade mozzarella
Randy Savage TO-GO$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, , italian sausage, housemade mozzarella,
onion, oregano
Margherita TO-GO$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, fresh basil
Old School Fries$6.00
Traditional shoestring fries made with cottonseed oil
Al Diavolo TO-GO$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, soppressata, housemade mozzarella, hot honey
See full menu

Location

3 Maple Street

Kent CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wilson's Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Kingsley Tavern

No reviews yet

Comfy hangout offering elevated pub grub such as mussels & veggie risotto, with porch seating.

J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston