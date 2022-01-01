Swyft
Order online or call 860 592 0404
3 Maple Street
Popular Items
Location
3 Maple Street
Kent CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kingsley Tavern
Comfy hangout offering elevated pub grub such as mussels & veggie risotto, with porch seating.
J.P. Gifford Market & Catering Company
Come in and enjoy!
Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn
Come on in and enjoy!