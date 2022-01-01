Go
South x Northwest

100% plant-based kitchen and bar. Serving southern and southwestern inspired food and drink.

3928 N. Mississippi Ave.

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Chick’n Plate$18.00
Country fried chick’n tossed in house-made Nashville hot sauce. Comes with a pinch of slaw and 3 sides. (GF, NF)
**Allergen Warning** Contains soy, coconut oil, and ginger.
Dipping Sauces.$0.75
All sauces contain pea protein. SF, NF, GF.
Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Eight button mushrooms fried in our delicious seasoned batter. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces. (GF, NF, SF)
**Allergy Warning** Cooked in a shared fryer with soy, coconut, pineapple and ginger.
Country Fried Steak Plate$17.00
5oz steak twice battered and fried then topped with dirty blonde gravy. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pineapple, soy, ginger, pea protein, and coconut oil.
Fried Chick’n Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chick’n with lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy Warning** Contains soy, coconut, pineapple, pea protein and ginger.
Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich$15.00
Fried chick’n basted with Nashville hot sauce and topped with slaw, mayo, and pickles. Very spicy! Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select GF.
**Allergy info** Contains soy, pea protein, ginger, pineapple, and coconut oil.
Pancakes$11.00
3 fluffy pancakes with real maple syrup and butter. (NF, SF)
Country Fried Chick'n Plate$17.00
Our signature fried chick'n smothered in dirty blonde gravy. Comes with three sides. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pea protein, soy, pineapple, coconut oil, and ginger.
Bourbon Burger$13.00
Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.
Location

3928 N. Mississippi Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
