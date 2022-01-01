South x Northwest
100% plant-based kitchen and bar. Serving southern and southwestern inspired food and drink.
3928 N. Mississippi Ave.
Popular Items
Location
3928 N. Mississippi Ave.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
little big burger
lbb burgers are made with a 1/4 lb of fresh cascade farms natural beef, fresh baked brioche buns, local cheeses, fresh veggies and camden’s catsup. please note that all burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.
Ecliptic Brewing
While we are temporarily closed for dine-in. Ecliptic will be offering takeout orders, so you can grab something delicious to eat and enjoy packaged beer to-go. We are currently only accepting orders placed online between the hours of 11:30am - 7:30pm. Pickup times are from 12pm - 8pm. Delivery orders must be placed by 5:00 PM the day before. Cheers!
psychic bar pix
An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program!
A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.
The Sudra
Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.