Sybill's Saint James Restaurant

Sybill's is truly a dining experience from the moment you walk in. We strive to provide legendary atmosphere, food & service.
Our restaurant is lovingly dedicated to our mother and father, Zeno and Loretta Scheffer, who instilled the love
of the restaurant business in our hearts. We would like to welcome you and hope you always feel at home here.
We sincerely thank you for dining with us at Sybill’s Saint James.
The Scheffer Family, Janet, Tom, & Sybill

1100 N Jefferson St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry & Avocado Spinach Salad$8.00
Fresh spinach, strawberries, avocado, pecans & blue cheese crumbles tossed in our red onion vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$16.00
Rows of grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, egg, bacon & blue cheese crumbles.
Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Genovese$24.00
Oven baked with creamy spinach, parmesan & artichoke hearts
Prime Rib Grilled Cheese$18.00
Caramelized onions, Cheddar & mozzarella on marbled rye. Horseradish steak sauce served on the side.
Loaf Seasoned Bread$5.00
House Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine & iceberg blend, carrots, tomato, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles & homemade croutons
Sybills Signature Salad$8.00
Spring mix, asparagus, edamame & cherry tomatoes tossed in our Almond Vinaigrette & topped with toasted almonds & Feta
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp Romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan & our house Caesar dressing
Herb Roasted Turkey$15.00
Turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & dill spread.
Served on Wheatberry bread or in a Tomato basil wrap
Location

1100 N Jefferson St

Saint James MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

