Sycamore Dairy Ripple
Come in and enjoy!
675 East State Street
Location
675 East State Street
Sycamore IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sycamore Veterans Club
Thank you for your SUPPORT! Come in and enjoy!
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
Eat Dirty, Eat Delicious, Eat Dirty Bird! Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken - Follow us to find out where the Chicken Truck will be next!
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
Hand cut, hand battered chicken strips and sides - on the go!
The Dirty Bird Chicken Joint
We serve comfort fried foods.
All orders are made fresh
and cooked to order