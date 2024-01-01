Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Sycamore

Sycamore restaurants
Sycamore restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Dirty Bird

124 South Maple Street, Sycamore

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SATURDAY - Pork Belly Bacon Burger $1 OFF$15.00
Chef's Special - $1 OFF - Burger topped with cheese, smoked pork belly bacon with house made smokey garlic aioli and served with your choice of side. Regularly $16
Pork Belly Bacon Burger$16.00
Smash burger topped with smoked pork belly bacon, house made garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. Option to upgrade side and add an additional cup of housemade soup or chili available.
Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.

327 West State Street, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger Panzerotti$17.00
Burger Meat, bacon, mozzarella, fries; served with a side of burger sauce and pickles.
