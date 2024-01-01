Bacon cheeseburgers in Sycamore
Sycamore restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about The Dirty Bird
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Dirty Bird
124 South Maple Street, Sycamore
|SATURDAY - Pork Belly Bacon Burger $1 OFF
|$15.00
Chef's Special - $1 OFF - Burger topped with cheese, smoked pork belly bacon with house made smokey garlic aioli and served with your choice of side. Regularly $16
|Pork Belly Bacon Burger
|$16.00
Smash burger topped with smoked pork belly bacon, house made garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. Option to upgrade side and add an additional cup of housemade soup or chili available.