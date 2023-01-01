Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Sycamore

Sycamore restaurants
Sycamore restaurants that serve fried pickles

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Dirty Bird

124 South Maple Street, Sycamore

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DillyLicious Fried Pickle Burger$14.95
Signature cheese burger topped with our hand battered fried pickles, housemade dill ranch and crunchy onion straws - choice of side.
Fried Pickles - HALF$5.95
Half order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.
Fried Pickles - FULL$8.95
Full order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.
More about The Dirty Bird
Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.

327 West State Street, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pickle Fries$12.00
More about Pizza. Beer. Whiskey.

