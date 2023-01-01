Fried pickles in Sycamore
The Dirty Bird
124 South Maple Street, Sycamore
|DillyLicious Fried Pickle Burger
|$14.95
Signature cheese burger topped with our hand battered fried pickles, housemade dill ranch and crunchy onion straws - choice of side.
|Fried Pickles - HALF
|$5.95
Half order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.
|Fried Pickles - FULL
|$8.95
Full order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.