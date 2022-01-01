Go
Toast

Today's Location:

We specialize in smoking a wide variety of meats using the tried and true low and slow method. We are available to book for parties, weddings, festivals, fairs, school/ sporting events, family and church functions plus much, much more. Call, text or email for more info.

Tennessee Highway 76

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Tripple Meats Nachos (Feeds 5)$60.00
Brisket Nachos$10.50
Pork Spare Ribs
Our Pork Spare Ribs are fully smoked through our low & slow smoking method. Smoked for 8+ hours to get our tenderness like we want. "PULL OUT THE BONE TENDER GUARANTEED"
Mt. Dew$1.00
Loaded Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with 3 smoked meats (chopped brisket, chicken AND pork chop), nacho cheese and additional toppings of choice.
Lb. Smoked Brisket$19.00
Veggie Nachos$7.00
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese sauce and your choice of veggie toppings.
See full menu

Location

Tennessee Highway 76

Springfield TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flora + Fauna

No reviews yet

Coffee Roaster & Cafe!

Madison Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stock & Barrel

No reviews yet

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

Craft Brewed

No reviews yet

Dopest purveyor of craft beer, boutique wines, and spirits. Taproom and bottle shop under one roof.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston