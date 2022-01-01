Sykesville restaurants you'll love
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
|Popular items
|1# Wings
|$14.50
|Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
|21/25 lb Large Shrimp
|$21.00
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
FRENCH FRIES
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main St, Sykesville
|Popular items
|Beck Burger
|$12.99
8oz Roseda Farms Black Angus beef patty served with fries.
|Beck's Salad
romaine, cucumber, carrot, grape tomatoes, red onion, house made croutons
|Beck's Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
A customer favorite for over 25 years! Served with house made blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
SEAFOOD
Nora's Grill & Catering
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville
|Popular items
|LAMB GYRO
|$12.99
Slices of slow roasted tender lamb gyro meat. Served in a warm pita with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
|TZATZIKI SPREAD & PITA BREAD
|$5.00
Chopped cucumbers mixed with yogurt and dill
|HUMMUS SPREAD & PITA BREAD
|$6.00
Chickpeas, roasted red peppers with tahini, lime juice and garlic. The best hummus you can have!
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
|Popular items
|D Lasagna
|$17.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
|Kids Chicken Parm
|$6.00
Over pasta
More about Kismet Cafe & Go
Kismet Cafe & Go
1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg
|Popular items
|Southwest Egg
|$4.99
Eggs, diced green peppers and red onions with egg topped with pepper jack cheese You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.
|Tuna Melt
|$8.50
Homemade White Albacore tuna salad, tomato, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on an open-faced fresh baked bagel
|Egg White Delight
|$5.99
Egg Whites, basil pesto, spinach, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion.
More about Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville