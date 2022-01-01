Sykesville restaurants you'll love

Sykesville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sykesville

Sykesville's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Sykesville restaurants

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1# Wings$14.50
Shrimp Salad$15.00
21/25 lb Large Shrimp$21.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beck Burger$12.99
8oz Roseda Farms Black Angus beef patty served with fries.
Beck's Salad
romaine, cucumber, carrot, grape tomatoes, red onion, house made croutons
Beck's Buffalo Wings$12.99
A customer favorite for over 25 years! Served with house made blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
Nora's Grill & Catering image

SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
LAMB GYRO$12.99
Slices of slow roasted tender lamb gyro meat. Served in a warm pita with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
TZATZIKI SPREAD & PITA BREAD$5.00
Chopped cucumbers mixed with yogurt and dill
HUMMUS SPREAD & PITA BREAD$6.00
Chickpeas, roasted red peppers with tahini, lime juice and garlic. The best hummus you can have!
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
D Lasagna$17.00
Layers of pasta, bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce
Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with marinara sauce
Kids Chicken Parm$6.00
Over pasta
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Banner pic

 

Kismet Cafe & Go

1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Egg$4.99
Eggs, diced green peppers and red onions with egg topped with pepper jack cheese You may add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or ham.
Tuna Melt$8.50
Homemade White Albacore tuna salad, tomato, red onion, and melted cheddar cheese on an open-faced fresh baked bagel
Egg White Delight$5.99
Egg Whites, basil pesto, spinach, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion.
More about Kismet Cafe & Go
Restaurant banner

 

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sykesville

Chicken Tenders

