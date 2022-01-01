Buffalo chicken pizza in Sykesville
Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville
|16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
|18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$21.99
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
|12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$15.99
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
|LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
|MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side