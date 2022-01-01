Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Sykesville

Go
Sykesville restaurants
Toast

Sykesville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A

2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$21.99
Hot sauce, onions, grilled white meat chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and garlic crust
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$15.99
More about Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
Consumer pic

 

Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Tuna Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chili

Nachos

Map

More near Sykesville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1821 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston