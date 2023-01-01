Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sykesville

Go
Sykesville restaurants
Toast

Sykesville restaurants that serve burritos

Main pic

 

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken - 1330 Liberty Road suite a

1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8) CYO Burrito$12.99
More about Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken - 1330 Liberty Road suite a
Item pic

 

Los Aztecas - Sykesville

1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Sonora$15.99
Topped with chile verde and our homemade cheese dip. This delicious burrito is filled with tender chunks of pork, rice, fried beans, chile verde and pico de gallo
Burritos Verdes$13.50
Two Chicken Burritos Topped with Cheese and Green Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Spanish Rice
Burrito Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos, one with chicken and beans and the other with beef and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Paninis

Chicken Parmesan

Filet Mignon

Chili

Map

More near Sykesville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston