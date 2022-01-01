Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
43) Tres Leches Cake$4.75
More about Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chz Cake$6.00
Choc Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Crab Cake$16.99
a mini version of our crab cake with Dijon mustard butter.
Plain Mini Crab Cake$17.99
SugarBakers Raspberry Truffle Cake$7.59
flourless semi-sweet chocolate cake with ganache & raspberry glaze
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake$8.00
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake$5.99
Mini Red Velvet Cake (NEW)$7.99
Alternating layers of gluten free red hued chocolate sponge cake and cream cheese icing topped with gluten free cake crumbs Gluten Free
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Cakes$40.00
Cannoli Cake$13.00
Lemon Cake$13.00
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Consumer pic

 

Kismet Cafe & Go

1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Cake$2.99
Crab Cake Single Platter$19.00
Cake Smith Island Original Slice$5.65
More about Kismet Cafe & Go

