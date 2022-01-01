Cake in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve cake
Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken
1330 Liberty Road suite a, Sykesville
|43) Tres Leches Cake
|$4.75
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
|Chz Cake
|$6.00
|Choc Cake
|$6.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
7565 Main St, Sykesville
|Mini Crab Cake
|$16.99
a mini version of our crab cake with Dijon mustard butter.
|Plain Mini Crab Cake
|$17.99
|SugarBakers Raspberry Truffle Cake
|$7.59
flourless semi-sweet chocolate cake with ganache & raspberry glaze
Nora's Grill & Catering
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville
|Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
|$8.00
|Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
|$5.99
|Mini Red Velvet Cake (NEW)
|$7.99
Alternating layers of gluten free red hued chocolate sponge cake and cream cheese icing topped with gluten free cake crumbs Gluten Free
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
|Tuesday Cakes
|$40.00
|Cannoli Cake
|$13.00
|Lemon Cake
|$13.00