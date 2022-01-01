Cheesecake in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
SEAFOOD
Nora's Grill & Catering
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$8.00
A graham cracker base topping with New York cheesecake with a splash of key lime, decorated with a key lime glaze
|9 Mini Cheese Cake (3 Strawberry, 3 Chocolate & 3 Original cheesecake
|$8.00
|Baklava Cheesecake (NEW)
|$6.99
Made with a phyllo dough and pistachio crust, this creamy, honeyed baklava cheesecake incorporates the best of both desserts.