Chef salad in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve chef salad

Kismet Cafe & Go - 1311 Londontown Boulevard

1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad GO$13.00
More about Kismet Cafe & Go - 1311 Londontown Boulevard
Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$14.99
Romaine hearts, feta, sliced red onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers & artichoke hearts served with our own homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, Canadian bacon & salami
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta

