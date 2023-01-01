Chef salad in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Kismet Cafe & Go - 1311 Londontown Boulevard
Kismet Cafe & Go - 1311 Londontown Boulevard
1311 Londontown Boulevard, Eldersburg
|Chef Salad GO
|$13.00
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
Romaine hearts, feta, sliced red onions, green peppers, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini peppers & artichoke hearts served with our own homemade chef dressing topped with shredded pepperoni, Canadian bacon & salami