Chicken parmesan in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Breaded cutlets with marinara and mozzarella
More about Basta Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Low Carb Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with the best cheese money can buy
Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.99
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara. * Can be made as a wrap.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$19.99
2 breaded chicken breasts baked on a bed of spaghetti with our marinara & topped with mozzarella and Parmesan
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta

