Chicken parmesan in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Basta Pasta
Basta Pasta
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
|D Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Breaded cutlets with marinara and mozzarella
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Low Carb Chicken Parmesan
|$18.99
Chicken breast covered in our homemade marinara sauce & topped with the best cheese money can buy
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$12.99
Baked meatballs, mozzarella & Parmesan with our homemade marinara. * Can be made as a wrap.
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$19.99
2 breaded chicken breasts baked on a bed of spaghetti with our marinara & topped with mozzarella and Parmesan