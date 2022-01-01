Chicken pizza in Sykesville
Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg
|12in Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.95
spinach,artichoke,basil,chicken,mozzarella,arugula
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
|LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$24.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
|MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side