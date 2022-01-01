Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg

12in Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.95
spinach,artichoke,basil,chicken,mozzarella,arugula
More about Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd
Amante Pizza & Pasta

21 Liberty Road, Sykesville

SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
LG 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
MED 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Ranch base, spicy buffalo chicken, celery, onion, mozzarella, drizzled with buffalo hot sauce & sour cream on the side
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta

