Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Sykesville
/
Sykesville
/
Clams
Sykesville restaurants that serve clams
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
No reviews yet
Garlic Clam
$12.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
No reviews yet
D Baby Clams Linguine
$17.00
Choice of marinara, light cream sauce or garlic EVOO
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg
Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville
French Fries
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
Reuben
Sweet Potato Fries
Hummus
Cake
Sundaes
More near Sykesville to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(33 restaurants)
Ellicott City
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston