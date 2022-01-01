Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve clams

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Clam$12.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Baby Clams Linguine$17.00
Choice of marinara, light cream sauce or garlic EVOO
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

