Fajitas in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve fajitas

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
Steak Fajita Wrap$14.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
Shrimp Fajita Wrap$13.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
Los Aztecas - Sykesville

1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Tender Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Pepper, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
Chicken Family Fajita$59.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-
Tender-sliced chicken grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
Texana Fajita (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp)$74.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken, steak & shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville

