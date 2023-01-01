Fajitas in Sykesville
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
7565 Main St, Sykesville
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$12.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$14.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
|Shrimp Fajita Wrap
|$13.59
sautéed onion and red and green peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato, sour cream, salsa, served with fries
Los Aztecas - Sykesville
1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.99
Tender Steak and Chicken Grilled with Red, Yellow and Green Pepper, Onions and Tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese and Guacamole
|Chicken Family Fajita
|$59.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-
Tender-sliced chicken grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.
|Texana Fajita (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp)
|$74.99
For 5 to 6 people. -"No Substitutions"-Tender-sliced chicken, steak & shrimp grilled with red, yellow and green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish Rice, Fried Beans, Lettuce, Tomate, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream & 5 orders of flour tortillas. Chips and Salsa are FREE.