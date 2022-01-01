Filet mignon in Sykesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sykesville restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Petite Filet Mignons$21.99
Twin bacon wrapped petite filet mignons served with mashed potatoes and market vegetable
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FILET MIGNON & CHICKEN KABOB$35.00
marinated filet mignon & chunks of chicken with saffron
FILET MIGNON KABOB$28.00
Filet mignon charbroiled over open flame. Comes with rice, Greek salad or half & half. Served with tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
FILET MIGNON & SHRIMP KABOB$35.00
filet mignon & shrimp (marinated in olive oil, lemon juice & saffron)
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$36.00
8oz USDA choice center cut Certified Angus Beef with asparagus and roasted potatoes
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

