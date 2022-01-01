Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve penne

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Penne$28.00
K Penne Butter$4.00
K Penne Marinara$4.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub

7565 Main St, Sykesville

Avg 5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Penne and Pesto Lemon Vinaigrette Salad w/ Skewed Grilled Citrus Shrimp$22.99
penne pasta and spinach tossed in pesto and lemon vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and roasted sunflower seeds
More about E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Penne Ala Vodka$16.00
Peas, applewood smoked bacon, light vodka cream sauce
D Garden Vegetable Penne$16.00
Peppers, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, EVOO, Pecorino Romano
D Baked Penne$16.00
Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

