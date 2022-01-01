Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve scallops

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Dinner$32.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Basta Pasta - Eldersburg image

 

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
D Shrimp & Scallop Luciano$22.00
Roasted peppers, spinach, white wine butter, linguine
D Cast Iron Scallops$27.00
Pan seared scallops, served in a cast iron skillet, garlic butter, white wine, cream bacon brussel sprouts
More about Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

