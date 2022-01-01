Spaghetti in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve spaghetti
Basta Pasta
5957 Exchange Drive, Eldersburg
|D Spaghetti Bolognese
|$16.00
Tossed in our beef ragu
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
Meat sauce or meat balls
|D Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Spaghetti
|$13.99
Spaghetti served in our homemade marinara or meat sauce. * Also available in Gluten Free
marinara or meat sauce
|Spaghetti Veneto
|$16.99
Spaghetti sautéed with a blend of Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & olives in homemade marinara. * Also available in Gluten Free