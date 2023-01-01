Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Sykesville
/
Sykesville
/
Tamales
Sykesville restaurants that serve tamales
De Cantera
6500 Marvin Avenue, Sykesville
No reviews yet
Tamales verde/green
$3.00
Tamales de Mole
$3.00
More about De Cantera
Los Aztecas - Sykesville
1213 Liberty Road, Sykesville
No reviews yet
Tamal
$4.99
3 Tamales
$13.99
More about Los Aztecas - Sykesville
Browse other tasty dishes in Sykesville
Chef Salad
Pies
Clams
Tuna Salad
Avocado Salad
Penne
Chips And Salsa
Pretzels
More near Sykesville to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Ellicott City
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Owings Mills
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Reisterstown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Randallstown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Damascus
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(859 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2142 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(481 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(649 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston